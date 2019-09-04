As Metlife (MET) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $6.06 Million; As Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Market Valuation Declined, Luminus Management Decreased Its Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 144,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 269,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, down from 414,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 229,000 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 89,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 118,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, down from 208,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 225,666 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 13,288 shares to 49,968 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.70 million for 6.74 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP) by 3,290 shares to 88,613 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 268,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.