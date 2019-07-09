As Metlife (MET) Stock Price Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Cut Position; Duncker Streett & Company Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Trimmed by $346,240

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 13.36 million shares traded or 59.37% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 73,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 237,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 2.42M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Prtn accumulated 0.12% or 3,851 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 0.58% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 438,307 shares. Naples Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,231 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. 2,925 were accumulated by Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Company. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn holds 0.07% or 6,442 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Ltd Company invested in 298,576 shares. Btc Cap Management owns 53,621 shares. Fundx Investment Grp Limited reported 19,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Glovista Invs Ltd stated it has 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Arete Wealth Advisors reported 12,571 shares stake. New Jersey-based Roundview Cap has invested 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 31,186 were accumulated by Element Lc. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability accumulated 11,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Company reported 9,520 shares stake.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. AbbVie – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 8.06 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,108 shares to 48,543 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Endor Wins MetLife Korea’s Innovation Program, Collab 5.0 – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Joins Catalyst CEO Champions for Change – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,894 shares to 70,517 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 23,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).