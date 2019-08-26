As Metlife (MET) Stock Price Rose, Holder Md Sass Investors Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $15.55 Million; Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Stock Declined While Perkins Capital Management Has Increased Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 35,518 shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 370,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 48,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 418,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.94M shares traded or 82.82% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,100 shares to 17,710 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp by 182,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,744 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Enter Collaboration to Develop Point-of-Care Diagnostic Test – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Diagnostics Appoints Christine Rousseau, Ph.D. as Vice President, Corporate Development – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Ebola Virus Diagnostic Test Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces 2019 Analyst and Investor Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 6,352 shares to 317,916 shares, valued at $20.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 164,684 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Advsrs Lc has 2,058 shares. Lau Limited invested in 11,403 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 442 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.34% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 640,450 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 5.36 million shares in its portfolio. Fca Tx has invested 0.56% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). American Asset Inc holds 0.18% or 5,443 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt reported 52,225 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 195,488 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Co holds 32,650 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cleararc reported 23,209 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 107,453 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.14% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).