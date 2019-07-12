As Metlife (MET) Shares Rose, Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Has Boosted Stake; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 58,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 363,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 902,944 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 194,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.70 million, up from 878,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 2.05 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 15,628 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.01% or 2,761 shares. Reliance Of Delaware owns 31,111 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp has 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.36M shares. Vanguard has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Whittier Of Nevada invested in 16,300 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 0.24% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Oarsman Cap has invested 0.61% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Boston Advisors Lc reported 0.27% stake. 10 stated it has 0.1% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.12% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tortoise Ltd Com holds 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 225 shares. 98,631 were accumulated by King Luther Management.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 27,928 shares to 258,272 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Have a Gander at My Perfect 10 Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Endor Wins MetLife Korea’s Innovation Program, Collab 5.0 – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 18,374 shares to 56,374 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 156,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HD Supply Named to FORTUNE Magazine’s List of World’s Most Admired Companies – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “General Electric (GE) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Delcath Systems Announces $20 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply (HDS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Net Lc reported 178 shares stake. Df Dent Com reported 0.05% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 10,833 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). American Century Cos holds 0.02% or 444,147 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Morgan Stanley holds 251,246 shares. Legal General Plc reported 0.01% stake. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 4.05 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 0.14% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Jefferies Group Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Merian Global (Uk) stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 140,268 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 38,339 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ulysses reported 771,689 shares.