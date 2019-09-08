As Metlife (MET) Shares Rose, Old Republic International Lowered by $6.64 Million Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Community Bank Raised Position by $331,506

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 158,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 545,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22 million, down from 703,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.99 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na accumulated 189,264 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 87,568 shares. Burney Com accumulated 271,284 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 113,322 shares. Madison Investment holds 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 41,910 shares. Stillwater Inv Ltd Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 46,573 shares. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,372 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Peconic Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham Cap Mngmt owns 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,746 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 280,903 shares. Cornerstone Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 415,913 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc stated it has 236,470 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.68% or 198,907 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 9,833 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap Etf (IJR) by 5,795 shares to 120,550 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,176 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Gideon Advsr owns 0.58% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 38,044 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 178,749 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.75% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). National Registered Invest Advisor Inc reported 11,298 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.38% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services reported 11,158 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 7,497 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.33% stake. Utah Retirement reported 153,772 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 235,211 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 170,015 shares. Estabrook Cap reported 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Regent Mngmt Lc stated it has 17,701 shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 472,000 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $38.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).