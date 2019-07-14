As Metlife (MET) Shares Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Cut by $3.53 Million Its Holding; Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Stock Value Rose While Robinson Capital Management Has Trimmed by $414,288 Its Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 96,742 shares traded or 30.85% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has risen 4.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 90.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 83,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,015 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.76 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Joins Catalyst CEO Champions for Change – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Have a Gander at My Perfect 10 Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Declares Second Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,250 shares to 34,050 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.42M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.2% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Princeton Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.64% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 55,991 shares. 76,918 are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.03% or 1,456 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 4.99M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt has 112,973 shares. First Tru LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 25,620 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department invested in 0.03% or 6,261 shares. Fca Tx reported 34,110 shares. Tower (Trc) holds 16,724 shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Commerce Inc Al has invested 0.61% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 292 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 135,306 shares. 199,904 are held by Oppenheimer Asset.

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 347,900 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 10,000 shares. Stifel Finance holds 78,420 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 446,137 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 4,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 38,069 shares. Ckw Fincl Grp reported 7,624 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 90,882 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 12,000 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 11,467 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Com holds 37,064 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Investment Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 80,055 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Float Rt Inc Tr (EFT) by 24,296 shares to 31,923 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance National Muni Inc (AFB) by 48,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infra (DMB).