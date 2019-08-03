As Metlife (MET) Shares Rose, General American Investors Company Trimmed Its Position; New Generation Advisors Has Increased Holding in Tetra Technologies (TTI) as Share Value Declined

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 8.81 million shares traded or 95.29% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 356,456 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Operator Transitions to Updated TETRA Network for Public Safety; 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR BENOIT CHOTARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED CO-DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP TERM SHEET WITH SPECIALTY HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTOR; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-2.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Loss $53.6M; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $199.4M; 16/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 03/04/2018 – FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Tetra Discovery Partners’ BPN14770 for the Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank holds 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) or 19,849 shares. Piedmont Inc holds 0% or 31,689 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 40,373 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co accumulated 294,065 shares. Boston Prtn reported 1.30 million shares stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 8.23M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc has invested 0.21% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Cna Financial Corp stated it has 55,300 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 95,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 23,714 are owned by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 10,526 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 245,621 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 523,537 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Ltd invested in 2.27% or 764,062 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co accumulated 5.33 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Company owns 53,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foster Motley Inc reported 33,363 shares. Intll Gru accumulated 322,219 shares. Stanley holds 26,725 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 5,814 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,143 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northern holds 0.12% or 11.35M shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 183,437 shares. Savant Capital Limited Com holds 10,401 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Serv owns 25,773 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Brandywine Global Inv Lc stated it has 1.16 million shares. 1.02 million are held by Manufacturers Life The.

