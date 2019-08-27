As Metlife (MET) Share Price Rose, Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Holding by $377,328; Holder Franklin Resources Has Upped Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Position

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.15 million, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 409,713 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 8,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 33,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 42,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 2.66M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Fin Corp Pa holds 0.47% or 17,582 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Flippin Bruce And Porter owns 213,588 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. M&R Mgmt owns 427 shares. 1.02M are held by Stifel Financial. Moneta Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.16% or 3.87M shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0% or 700 shares. Fca Corp Tx, Texas-based fund reported 34,110 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.21% or 119,824 shares in its portfolio. Btr Cap Mngmt Inc holds 150,975 shares. Montag A, Georgia-based fund reported 43,050 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.09% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 275,885 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2.00 million shares stake. Regions Fin Corp owns 861,916 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 701 shares to 21,402 shares, valued at $38.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) by 37,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stoc (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2.70 million shares. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 173,676 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.16% stake. Prudential Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 160,457 shares. 216,349 were reported by Amp Cap Investors Ltd. American Mngmt holds 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 626 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.09% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 1.08M shares. Blume Cap has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 257 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 94,014 shares. Oppenheimer Company Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 357 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. Chevy Chase Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Geode Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 2.97M shares. Virtu Ltd holds 12,750 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 801,502 shares to 13.22 million shares, valued at $30.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 72,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 996,825 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

