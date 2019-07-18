As Metlife (MET) Share Price Rose, Cohen Klingenstein Boosted by $2.36 Million Its Stake; Encompass Capital Advisors Upped Its Continental Resources (CLR) Holding by $46.66 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 148.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.35 million, up from 711,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 1.33M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 702.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 56,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,213 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 3.01 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 139,492 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs accumulated 6,462 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Manchester Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 1,817 shares. Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 88,496 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company stated it has 503,582 shares. 18,022 are held by Bokf Na. Legal General Grp Plc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.19% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd reported 64,213 shares. Utah Retirement reported 153,772 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.62% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 532,204 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 230,540 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. Hamm Harold had bought 883,977 shares worth $39.32 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 38,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Lc accumulated 6.71M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 24,817 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,301 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 257,457 shares. Geode Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 822,043 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 78,716 shares. Ima Wealth owns 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 150 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 60,349 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Hbk Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Argent Capital Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 14,085 shares.