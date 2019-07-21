As Metlife (MET) Share Price Rose, Avalon Advisors Increased Stake by $410,718; Verus Financial Partners Increased Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $592,020 as Share Value Declined

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 9,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, up from 273,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 4.38 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $302.12. About 938,702 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Comm To (NYSE:CM) by 6,009 shares to 17,895 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,779 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nine Tech Startups Vie for Partnerships & Scale in MetLife’s Intensive 13-week Business ‘Boot Camp’ – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Names Michael Mansour as Head of Growth Partnerships – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Warrior Met Coal: An Asymmetrical Bet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mgmt owns 48,103 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares has 0.14% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Birmingham Mngmt Communications Al invested in 0.61% or 31,976 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Fairfield Bush Company holds 0.08% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Llc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cim Inv Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,447 shares. Brave Asset has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.16 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associate Inc owns 13,699 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 100,009 were accumulated by Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.15% stake. Round Table Lc has 0.07% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability holds 32,650 shares.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.