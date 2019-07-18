As Metlife (MET) Market Value Rose, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $1.25 Million; As Markel (MKL) Valuation Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Increased Its Stake

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,394 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, up from 15,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $1090.5. About 31,260 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 29,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,295 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, up from 242,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.91 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,981 were reported by Intersect Capital Llc. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 26,326 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 627,089 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 1.50M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 0.03% stake. Utah Retirement holds 0.13% or 153,772 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Cap, a Michigan-based fund reported 119,902 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 16,300 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 6,094 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 72,096 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 4.99M shares. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 478 shares. Paradigm Asset Lc accumulated 53,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Services Automobile Association invested 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 5,330 were reported by M.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,212 shares to 25,922 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,484 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (NASDAQ:CBRL).

