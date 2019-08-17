As Metlife (MET) Market Value Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Has Boosted by $9.57 Million Its Holding; As Amkor Technology (AMKR) Share Value Rose, Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 227,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.78 million, up from 918,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 7.15 million shares traded or 49.34% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 234,051 shares as the company's stock rose 2.78% . The hedge fund held 119,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 353,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 435,673 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 10,134 shares to 73,286 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,079 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Lc has 292 shares. Cordasco Financial Network reported 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). D E Shaw reported 12,562 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 873 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.46% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 511,190 shares. Horizon Investments reported 67,641 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Co owns 5.33 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtnrs owns 2.13 million shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt reported 0.39% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Td Asset Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 715 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca). Moreover, Los Angeles Equity Research Incorporated has 0.21% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 883,307 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Security National Tru Com holds 0.29% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 21,389 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 0.19% or 23,209 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold AMKR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 89.58 million shares or 1.13% more from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap, a Connecticut-based fund reported 128,154 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited holds 1.57M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 17 shares. State Street accumulated 2.43M shares. Amp Limited holds 44,552 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 119,718 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2.11 million were reported by Geode Capital Management. Qs Lc holds 0.03% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) or 288,510 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc owns 186,710 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 91,110 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 19,972 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 23,172 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 14,408 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.28 million shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $35.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 36,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.