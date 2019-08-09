As Metlife (MET) Market Value Rose, Boston Partners Lowered Its Position; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lowered Its Deere & Co (DE) Position by $1.75 Million as Stock Price Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 307,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.74M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 3.99 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 1.39 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $916.50M for 13.76 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

