As Metlife (MET) Market Valuation Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Decreased Stake; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose, Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Decreased Holding by $1.22 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 4,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 299,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.30 million, down from 304,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $267.09. About 1.10 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 38,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 683,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.94 million, down from 721,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 4.01 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Early Warning CEO Al Ko's life was shaped by his parents sacrifice and his schooling at Yale and Harvard (Video) – Phoenix Business Journal" on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Intuit +2% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha" published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 91,809 shares to 127,811 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Services (NYSE:HIG) by 23,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Int’l (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "MetLife's Midtown Union tower joins ambitious proposals in Atlanta pipeline – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle" on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire" published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "MetLife Named to the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index – Business Wire" on September 18, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.05 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3,107 shares to 40,151 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY).