As Metlife (MET) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Dana Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; Aew Capital Management LP Stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) Has Raised by $40.84 Million as Shares Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 5550.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 608,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 619,084 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.35M, up from 10,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 1.44 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 742,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 232,526 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 22,097 shares to 4,596 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,290 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 503,582 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Allstate owns 14,501 shares. Millennium Management Lc invested in 2.00M shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.04% or 601,451 shares in its portfolio. Payden And Rygel invested 0.94% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sun Life Fincl invested 0.23% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Smithbridge Asset De reported 0.23% stake. Quantbot Tech LP holds 50,360 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.19% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 199,904 shares. New York-based Cullen Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.08% stake. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.24% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 62,684 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $134.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,200 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 10,400 shares stake. Shelton Capital Mngmt has 609 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co holds 25,192 shares. Pggm reported 0.19% stake. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). M&T Bancshares Corporation has 8,898 shares. Westpac owns 143,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 21,253 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Korea invested in 0.01% or 50,208 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 472,541 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,615 shares. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 7,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 396,900 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity.

