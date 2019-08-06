As Metlife Com (MET) Valuation Rose, Whittier Trust Co Lifted Holding by $565,320; As Metlife (MET) Share Value Rose, Johnson Financial Group Has Lowered Its Position

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 13,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 59,829 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 46,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 1.90 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 11,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 20,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 1.90 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mutual Of America Cap Management has invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 5,814 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il owns 350,324 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Assocs owns 0.09% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 6,462 shares. F&V Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 9,037 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 136,567 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.39M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.13% or 11,158 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 72,096 shares. Hexavest holds 12,796 shares. Ally Fincl stated it has 72,000 shares. Hudock Cap Gp invested in 0% or 101 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% or 837 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 5,500 shares to 29,841 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Maggie Gage Joins MetLife as Vice President of U.S. Government Relations – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK) by 91,351 shares to 100,499 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 49,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,892 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA).