As Metlife Com (MET) Stock Price Rose, Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $705,600; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Interocean Capital Increased Its Holding

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 12,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 247,670 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50M, up from 234,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 2.53M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1/100 Berkshire Htwy Cla 100 S by 100 shares to 200 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,744 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss F.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.