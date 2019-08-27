As Metlife Com (MET) Shares Rose, Smithbridge Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $705,600; Masco (MAS) Valuation Rose While Crystal Rock Capital Management Cut by $1.04 Million Its Stake

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 2.58M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 5.99 million shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 41,703 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 66,772 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Il reported 350,324 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communication owns 12,193 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Com reported 59,829 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Archford Cap Strategies Llc owns 162 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 109,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dubuque Savings Bank And Co has 0.07% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Agf Investments holds 0.67% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Cna Fincl owns 57,490 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial owns 1.06M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of The West holds 96,657 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Maggie Gage Joins MetLife as Vice President of U.S. Government Relations – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 14.05 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 172,269 shares stake. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,807 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Srb has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Yhb Inv Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,420 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 8,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.06% stake. Cleararc Cap owns 7,163 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 25,959 shares. 177,516 are held by Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj has 10,000 shares. First Interstate National Bank reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).