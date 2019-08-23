As Metlife Com (MET) Shares Rose, Holder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $705,600; Fred Alger Management Trimmed H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Stake by $723,900; Stock Rose

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 62.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 28,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 17,707 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 46,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in H&E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 137,662 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 4.74M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 46,902 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $259.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 203,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 1.13 million shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 461,972 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co holds 0% or 17,953 shares. 8,009 were reported by Zebra Limited Co. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 38,491 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 20,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 2.28M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 163,193 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 319,138 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co has 11,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 91,915 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors owns 382 shares. American Century invested 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $25.76M for 8.95 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 First Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” on April 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hop On H&E Equipment Services’ Hefty Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 23, 2018. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARNA) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees to step down, stock rallies – MarketWatch” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com has 0.28% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Somerset Trust stated it has 28,224 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital stated it has 837 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 139,492 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement holds 1.94M shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bartlett Llc holds 0.01% or 9,030 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.18% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,127 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 532,754 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.39 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested in 0.15% or 271,255 shares. State Street holds 45.71 million shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.