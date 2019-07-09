As Metlife Com (MET) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Lowered Position by $705,600; Republic Svcs (RSG) Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $652,000 as Market Value Rose

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 289,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 648,478 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 2.42 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 46,085 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 264,976 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 35,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 90,542 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 206,795 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Company. South State Corp reported 63,665 shares. Tcw Gru has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Fisher Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,822 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Butensky Cohen Financial Security Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 324,258 were reported by Principal Fin Inc. Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,652 shares. Cornerstone, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.30 million shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,690 shares to 30,543 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 190,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.84M for 27.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.43 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.