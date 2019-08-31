As Metlife Com (MET) Market Valuation Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position; Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Shares Rose While Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted by $439,400 Its Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 79.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 7,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.79M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 144,565 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 127,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 237,877 shares traded or 61.79% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 04/04/2018 – BHEL COMMISSIONS 330 MW KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 03/04/2018 – Holly Energy Partners First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 11/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Gupta: Hep A outbreak should be taken seriously but not time to panic; 28/03/2018 – `The Americans’: Will Holly Taylor Inherit the Family Business?; 29/03/2018 – Douglas Elliman Honors Top Agents in New York City at The Ellies — The Firm’s Annual Awards Celebration Lauren Muss Named Top Broker for Second Year in a Row and The Holly Parker Team Takes Number One Team Spot; Josh Rubin Team…; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Announces Delaware Basin Diesel Supply Project; 18/03/2018 – Collider.com: Collider Kids: Exclusive Spring Content from `Peppa Pig’ and `Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom’; 24/05/2018 – Rapper-turned-pop artist Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) mines childhood memories of cartoons for art exhibition that opens June 2

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2,122 shares to 8,102 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 31.02 million shares or 2.98% less from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,500 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 700 shares. Cls Invs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 8,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Corporation accumulated 25,893 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 28 shares. 62,477 are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 8,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Renaissance accumulated 23,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William And Com Il reported 79,252 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 23,400 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). 130 were reported by Parkside Finance Retail Bank Trust. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 867 shares or 0% of the stock.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51,607 shares to 80,832 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.