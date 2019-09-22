As Metlife (Call) (MET) Stock Rose, Shareholder Masters Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Western Digital Com (WDC) Share Price Rose While Intrepid Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (Call) (MET) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.84 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 26.38 million shares traded or 347.29% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 294.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 19,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 26,067 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 6,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 8.86M shares traded or 57.69% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.30 million shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Transenterix Inc (NYSEMKT:TRXC).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.41 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T CEO met with Elliott – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Named to the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 7,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Farmers Tru Com stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Texas-based Fruth Investment Mgmt has invested 0.45% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 1,794 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs. 27,547 are held by Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc. Jnba Advsr has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 217 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 80,405 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 9,015 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 96,188 shares. Cim Inv Mangement reported 0.27% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dodge & Cox, a California-based fund reported 46.55 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 26,709 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 135,163 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp holds 12.99M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments stated it has 14,350 shares. 10,740 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Primecap Management Ca reported 1.04M shares stake. Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Ct invested in 4.16 million shares or 2.86% of the stock. Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.94% or 43,303 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 568 shares. 8,519 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd. 305,143 are owned by Advsrs Asset. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 6,449 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt accumulated 56,811 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 0% stake. 2,669 are owned by Cls Investments Ltd Liability Co. Cutter And Com Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Blair William Company Il reported 6,966 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Western Digital Stock Fell 27.2% in May – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: TSN, WDC – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Get Rid of Western Digital (WDC) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com (NASDAQ:PCH) by 20,716 shares to 146,221 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 83,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,595 shares, and cut its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL).