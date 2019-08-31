As Methode Electronics (MEI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Decreased by $2.08 Million Its Position

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 276,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 110,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 243,479 shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 46,033 shares to 446,178 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 26,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,444 shares, and cut its stake in Pcsb Financial Corp.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).