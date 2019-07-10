As Methanex (MEOH) Valuation Declined, Verition Fund Management Has Trimmed by $606,536 Its Stake; Sabre (SABR) Share Value Declined While Vulcan Value Partners Raised by $5.20 Million Its Holding

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 1.09 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 06/03/2018 – Aeromexico Renews Strategic Partnership With Sabre to Drive Digital Transformation and New Rev Streams; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – SABRE RAISED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 10,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,969 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 169,769 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sabre Corporation (SABR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sabre (SABR) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, 2019 View Cut – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sabre Undertakes Efforts to Boost Presence in Airlines Space – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre (SABR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 50,050 shares. 1.23 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 358,509 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsr has invested 0.24% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 246,467 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 86,230 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 2.69 million shares in its portfolio. United Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.03% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability reported 1.58 million shares stake. Earnest Prns Llc holds 0.13% or 630,447 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 51,459 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.02% or 471,400 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 213,573 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $42.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ashland (ASH) Shares Up 15% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Methanex (MEOH) Up 29% in 6 Months: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on April 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Methanex Is Back In The Sale Bin – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Announces Share Buyback, Hikes Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 13,188 shares to 21,688 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archrock Inc by 64,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).