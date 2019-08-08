As Methanex (MEOH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Scotia Capital Lowered Its Position by $1.03 Million; Dudley & Shanley Increased Position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 170.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 128,810 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 47,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 12.85M shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 18,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 19,615 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 37,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 264,559 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5,530 shares to 184,102 shares, valued at $15.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,461 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp..

