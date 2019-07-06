As Methanex (MEOH) Stock Declined, Intact Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $517,500; Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 96.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 116,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 119,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.48M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, down from 69,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 158,051 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares to 235,270 shares, valued at $23.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 11,880 shares in its portfolio. Founders Fincl Limited, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,986 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Citadel Advsr Ltd Company owns 342,158 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited Co accumulated 0.18% or 4.67M shares. Moreover, American And Com has 0.26% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,801 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.67% or 128,047 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Securities Limited Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cullinan reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca accumulated 6,100 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.93% or 185,700 shares. Korea Invest has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bp Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,000 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05M for 11.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 30,950 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $69.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 279,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 57.71% or $1.01 from last year’s $1.75 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $57.24 million for 15.34 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.37% EPS growth.