As Methanex (MEOH) Stock Declined, Holder Verition Fund Management Decreased Its Position; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Stake in Mastercard (MA) Increased by $1.05 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 10,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,969 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 216,726 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 4,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,694 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.08M, up from 225,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 18,793 shares to 26,993 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del by 13.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7,988 shares to 50,908 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,021 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth invested in 1,812 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 0.31% or 202,578 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 0.59% or 3,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Com holds 0.04% or 61,656 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 128,656 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na has 0.55% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,990 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited owns 505,187 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 11.30 million shares. Florida-based Aviance Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Piedmont Investment Inc owns 1.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 113,903 shares. The United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 2.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cryder Capital Llp stated it has 9.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 187 are owned by Somerset. 119,626 were reported by Bamco Ny. Night Owl Capital Lc accumulated 146,369 shares or 12.33% of the stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $13.25 million activity.