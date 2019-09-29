As Methanex (MEOH) Stock Declined, Balyasny Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $18.49 Million; Republic Svcs (RSG) Shareholder Rwwm Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 29,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 16,034 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 45,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 1.26M shares traded or 22.62% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 410,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The hedge fund held 45,351 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 456,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 220,812 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 24.78 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Waste Management vs. Republic Services – Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To California – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF: Playing To Win For A Coming Recession – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Inc owns 68,928 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Earnest Lc reported 836,214 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group invested in 281,213 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sandler Cap Management reported 103,253 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 14,159 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 949,210 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 495,631 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.09% or 3,361 shares. 349 are held by Ftb Advsr Incorporated. Franklin Resources holds 0.06% or 1.40 million shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2,537 shares. Johnson Fincl holds 2,822 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc owns 4,233 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 105,304 shares to 172,062 shares, valued at $29.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 194,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,378 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 91.67% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.92 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $12.13M for 55.48 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.94% negative EPS growth.