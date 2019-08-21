As Methanex (MEOH) Shares Declined, Guardian Capital LP Upped Holding by $6.73 Million; Gagnon Securities Holds Stake in At&T (T)

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 120,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.78 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 161,978 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 14,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,545 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 52,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 15.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 21,881 shares to 488,924 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 230,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors reported 41,081 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 0.57% or 10.75 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9.00 million shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 6,277 shares. Middleton Ma accumulated 11,065 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company has 8.94M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Texas-based Mediatel Prtn has invested 11.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mairs & Power accumulated 0.02% or 40,857 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP reported 28,618 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership accumulated 664,959 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Duff Phelps Invest has invested 1.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boys Arnold & Communication Incorporated has invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wedgewood Incorporated Pa owns 32,485 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 160,008 shares to 475,952 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,016 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).