As Methanex (MEOH) Share Value Declined, Holder Intact Investment Management Trimmed by $517,500 Its Stake; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Holder Archon Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $2.51 Million

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, down from 69,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 357,694 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 85,757 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 36,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 0.02% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 280,239 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 110,120 shares. Columbia Pacific Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 11.04% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 54,659 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 15,860 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Bluecrest Ltd owns 45,470 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 127,232 shares. Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 23,105 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 44,245 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 18,672 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 555,074 shares stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 24,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 351,024 shares to 844,414 shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,459 shares, and cut its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 56,600 shares to 248,600 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 91.67% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.92 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $11.62 million for 50.78 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.94% negative EPS growth.

