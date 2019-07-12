As Methanex (MEOH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cibc Asset Management Lowered Position; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Farmstead Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $6.80 Million

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 8,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,429 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 202,934 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 233,646 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,264 shares to 93,532 shares, valued at $23.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 270,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ashland (ASH) Shares Up 15% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “The World’s Largest Methanol Producer Is Now on Sale – The Motley Fool Canada” published on February 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Methanex Comments on Shareholder Letter Toronto Stock Exchange:MX – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Black Hills Corporation (BKH) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Methanex Corporation Appoints James Bertram to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 57.71% or $1.01 from last year’s $1.75 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $57.25M for 14.33 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.37% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Filling the Gulf: LNG export projects pop up across the coast, but not in Houston – Houston Business Journal” on February 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cheniere (LNG) Raises Run-Rate Production and Financial Guidance; Announces Capital Allocation Framework, Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 6 at Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project – StreetInsider.com” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and Bechtel Announce Substantial Completion of Train 1 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston LNG co. Tellurian lands first customer for export facility – Houston Business Journal” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere and EIG Complete Financing and Issue Full Notice to Proceed on Midship Pipeline Project – Business Wire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.