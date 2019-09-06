As Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Stock Price Declined, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Upped by $11.69 Million Its Position; Holder Monetary Management Group Increased Accenture Plc (ACN) Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 174,706 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 543.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 9,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $202.6. About 911,317 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 67,826 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $161.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 110,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,966 shares to 1,425 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,902 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).