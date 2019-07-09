As Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Stock Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Has Increased Position by $706,552; As Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Upped Stake by $49.76 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 144.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 12,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,334 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 8,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 175,856 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 1080.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 109,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,005 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 10,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $521.5. About 229,161 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Stocks That Could Move the Market – The Motley Fool Canada” on May 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albemarle, Methanex and Alamos Gold – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Methanex Releases Letter to Shareholders, Highlights Consistent Strategy and Proven Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Add Air Products (APD) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,279 shares to 7,772 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,021 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. TAYLOR KEITH D sold $1.06 million worth of stock. 3,551 shares valued at $1.35M were sold by Schwartz Eric on Tuesday, January 15. The insider Meyers Charles J sold 5,648 shares worth $2.15 million. 1,257 shares valued at $478,833 were sold by VAN CAMP PETER on Tuesday, January 15. $366,798 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by Campbell Michael Earl.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (The) (NYSE:WMB) by 81,779 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $46.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 20,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,098 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).