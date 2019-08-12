As Methanex Common Npv (MEOH) Stock Price Declined, Holder Schroder Investment Management Group Has Upped Its Stake; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Mackay Shields Has Boosted Its Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Methanex Corporation Common Npv (MEOH) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 49,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 329,073 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.98M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Methanex Corporation Common Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 186,949 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 267.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 102,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 141,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, up from 38,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 266,364 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 95,477 shares to 48,263 shares, valued at $13.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Sab De Cv Adr (Each Represents 10 Series ‘B’ Shares) (NYSE:PAC) by 44,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,774 shares, and cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation Common Stock Usd0.10 (NYSE:SXT).

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Methanex Corporation Announces Passing of Director Toronto Stock Exchange:MX – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Methanex Announces Cooperation Agreement with M&G Toronto Stock Exchange:MX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Methanex (MEOH) Down 18% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “The World’s Largest Methanol Producer Is Now on Sale – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 95,428 shares to 13,895 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 163,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,307 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).