As Meta Finl Group Com (CASH) Share Price Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Raised by $957,961 Its Holding; Ubs Oconnor Has Raised Stake in Sun Cmnt (SUI) by $3.11 Billion

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmnt (SUI) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 76,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 billion, up from 50,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmnt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 289,571 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc Com (CASH) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 50,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 192,969 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 142,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 123,370 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire 31-Community Manufactured Housing Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla In (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 99 shares to 72,501 shares, valued at $20.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking T by 18,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,870 shares, and cut its stake in Hornbeck (Put) (NYSE:HOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Fincl Corporation has invested 0.2% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 174,836 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 4,678 shares. Davenport & Limited stated it has 51,935 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 1.88 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bailard invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Blue Chip Inc owns 2,582 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 67,438 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 15,680 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Management Service reported 1,255 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 505,374 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 55,513 shares in its portfolio. The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Look Beyond Profit, Buy 4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lamar Advertising Company Announces Cash Dividend on Common Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bet on These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks for Exciting Returns – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cutera Inc Com (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 17,900 shares to 83,518 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Venator Matls Plc Shs by 129,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,493 shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn stated it has 347,864 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has 118,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,862 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 18,736 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Sigma Planning reported 0.13% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Voya Ltd Liability stated it has 12,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 16,330 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc invested in 49,928 shares. Alps Advsrs has 20,846 shares for 0% of their portfolio.