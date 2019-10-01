As Meta Finl Group (CASH) Share Value Rose, Cranbrook Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Boston Beer Co Inc/The (SAM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed by $331,760 Its Stake

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 119,958 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Co Inc/The (SAM) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 29,392 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, down from 30,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Co Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $369.77. About 131,403 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.94 million for 15.97 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45 million and $347.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 11,919 shares to 104,526 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 12,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:QTS) by 26,226 shares to 144,268 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agc Inc Adr by 565,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 earnings per share, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.47M for 35.55 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

