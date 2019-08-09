As Meta Finl Group (CASH) Share Price Rose, Second Curve Capital Increased Holding by $1.27 Million; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Shareholder Stifel Financial Cut Holding by $2.44 Million as Stock Price Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 110,374 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 52.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 67,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 61,550 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 129,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 170,098 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 06/05/2018 – OMAN OIL IS SAID TO HIRE LAZARD AS IT WEIGHS STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Lazard’s Raine Says Health-Care M&A Has Been Heating Up (Video); 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $962 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 17/04/2018 – Alexandre de Rothschild to take over at helm of Rothschild bank; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD `OPEN TO’ ENHANCE LIQUIDITY OF INSTRUMENTS TO MOZAMBIQUE; 26/04/2018 – Lazard’s Last Round of Top-Level Promotions Were All Home-Grown; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25,915 shares to 545,752 shares, valued at $145.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 162,296 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny holds 233,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 549,292 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 0.06% or 11,875 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 1.21 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Capital Ltd Llc Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 28,927 shares. Lesa Sroufe And invested in 2.77% or 89,791 shares. Sei Co stated it has 494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group reported 0.02% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Private Advisor Group Inc Llc reported 6,321 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.05% or 12,967 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1.10 million shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,290 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.33 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc holds 351 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

