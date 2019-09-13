As Meta Finl Group (CASH) Share Price Rose, Holder Elk Creek Partners Decreased Position; Markston International Raised Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $947,376

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 6.46M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 13,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 287,363 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 301,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 360,902 shares traded or 48.56% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.84M for 17.00 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

