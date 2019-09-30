As Mesa Labs (MLAB) Market Value Rose, Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Upped Its Stake; Premier Asset Managment Raised Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position by $549,640 as Valuation Declined

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 2072.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 28,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 29,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 1,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 11,050 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – MLAB WITHDRAWS 2015 REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TO FILE NEW SHELF; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 101.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 27,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 54,560 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 27,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 2.04 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Invesco’s Sato Has Political Worries About Shinzo Abe (Video); 14/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director Declaration; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 10/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 19/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EMEA ETFs: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold MLAB shares while 35 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 3.47 million shares or 25.60% more from 2.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 354 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 0.02% or 7,800 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 4,172 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 1,219 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement invested in 6,546 shares. Thb Asset holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 59,368 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 5,500 shares. 18,701 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0% or 20,082 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 455,048 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 150,918 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0% or 3,941 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 4.55 million shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp holds 0.4% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 726,242 shares. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 18,655 shares. Cibc Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 168,172 shares. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership has 285,008 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). State Street has 19.27 million shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc holds 123,931 shares. Argi Invest Services Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd invested in 0.01% or 49,242 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 5.43M shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 325,509 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Washington National Bank & Trust holds 318,692 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 95,855 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7. Johnson Ben F. III also bought $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,190 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 11,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,270 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).