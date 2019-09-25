As Mesa Labs Com (MLAB) Market Value Rose, Holder Teton Advisors Trimmed by $1.17 Million Its Position; Investment Management Of Virginia Increases Holding in Abbvie (ABBV)

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc Com (MLAB) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $234.24. About 10,411 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 08/05/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 74.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 56,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 131,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 75,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 2.41 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astec Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 23,400 shares to 330,600 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 25,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Opko Health Inc Com (NYSE:OPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold MLAB shares while 35 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 3.47 million shares or 25.60% more from 2.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,386 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 4 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 0.04% stake. Wellington Management Llp owns 28,065 shares. 1,727 are held by Glenmede Na. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Legal & General Group Plc holds 0% or 6,487 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 6,502 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Mackenzie reported 15,260 shares stake. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.78% or 455,048 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 1,000 shares. Kistler reported 2.73% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.01% or 138,354 shares.

Analysts await Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 97.47% or $0.77 from last year’s $0.79 per share. MLAB’s profit will be $6.79 million for 37.54 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Mesa Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.83% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.