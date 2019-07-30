As Meritor (MTOR) Stock Rose, Holder Glenview Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Bailard Lifted Its Stake in Avery Dennison (AVY) by $542,061

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.70 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68M, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 355,383 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 0.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 30/04/2018 – Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 4,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,766 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 32,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.4. About 373,858 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 277,786 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 76,742 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 741 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Morgan Stanley owns 0.04% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 6.74M shares. Numerixs Inv reported 6,000 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Aqr Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 207,583 shares. Weber Alan W reported 72,600 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 132,422 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 106,134 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp owns 128,219 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) or 152,280 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 4.13M shares to 4.38M shares, valued at $703.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 145,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $188,284 activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Plomin Joseph A., worth $206,256. Another trade for 1,148 shares valued at $24,028 was sold by Bialy Paul.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.89 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $79.31M for 6.26 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.77% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $732,783 activity. BARKER PETER K sold $209,020 worth of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Tuesday, February 5.