As Meritor (MTOR) Stock Price Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Stake; Red Mountain Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Holding by $29.04 Million

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 19,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 68,118 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 87,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 438,589 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Net $57M; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Rev $4B-$4.1B; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 58,594 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 154,386 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c

Since March 27, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $182,757 activity. Crippen Jeffrey C. had bought 1,000 shares worth $21,690. On Thursday, August 8 Johns Raymond E Jr bought $49,776 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 2,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Northern has 754,972 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp owns 22,158 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Co LP invested 0.03% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 8,646 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 100 shares. 14,038 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. 20,439 are held by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 78,010 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 328,870 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 105,072 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc holds 34,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63M for 19.06 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATSG) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “All You Need to Know About Air Transport Services (ATSG) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Share Price Is Up 147% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 50,128 shares to 82,644 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $56.16 million for 6.92 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.33% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold MTOR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 77.09 million shares or 0.63% more from 76.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 28,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Llc invested in 68,118 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management owns 18,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 153,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,687 were accumulated by Tower Research Lc (Trc). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 35,605 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 232,751 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 437 shares. Matarin Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1% or 575,702 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 164,297 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). The New York-based Amer has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 76,039 shares. Clark Estates reported 0.65% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).