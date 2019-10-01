As Meritor (MTOR) Shares Rose, Highline Capital Management Lowered Position; Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Macy’s (M) Position by $2.42 Million as Market Value Declined

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 271,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.62 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 176,869 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 3.11 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 29/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC QTRLY FINISH LINE MACY’S SALES INCREASED 8.5%; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of COMM 2013-CCRE7

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.36M for 96.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (Prn) by 618,000 shares to 50.49 million shares, valued at $52.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $56.15M for 6.84 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.33% negative EPS growth.

