As Meritor (MTOR) Shares Rose, Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Anthem Com (ANTM) Holder Hwg Holdings LP Cut Holding by $1.98 Million as Stock Value Rose

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 424,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.78 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 415,368 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Meritor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTOR); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – Meritor Announces Blue Horizon Advanced Technology Brand; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Net $57M; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 20,158 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 27,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $267.63. About 1.03 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.82 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 8,314 shares to 8,342 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,372 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated. Bancshares Of New York Mellon invested in 579,525 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,806 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Com reported 15,615 shares. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership owns 1.03 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,911 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 7,954 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 53,220 shares. Victory has 0.08% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 58,645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Llc has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Icm Asset Wa invested in 3.47% or 222,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

