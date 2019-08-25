As Meritor (MTOR) Share Value Rose, Glenview Capital Management Has Decreased by $12.00 Million Its Stake; Healthcor Management LP Increased Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $38.33 Million as Stock Value Rose

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 246.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 723,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.97 million, up from 293,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.32M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 7.70M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68 million, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 617,491 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Rev $4B-$4.1B; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 05/03/2018 Meritor® Announces EX+™ L Air Disc Brakes as Standard for Freightliner New Cascadia® Trucks; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Maremont completes bankruptcy reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meritor, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meritor® Announces New Assembly and Research and Development Facility in Mysore, India – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 50,976 shares. Prudential owns 696,913 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com invested in 235,545 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 14,090 shares. Nordea Investment, a Sweden-based fund reported 258,500 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 146,900 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 38,823 shares. Lpl reported 93,208 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 131,467 shares. Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A stated it has 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation accumulated 103,300 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0% or 13,708 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 24,091 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 639 shares stake.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 4.13M shares to 4.38M shares, valued at $703.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 4.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,780 shares to 338,770 shares, valued at $62.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 2.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).