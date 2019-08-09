As Meritor (MTOR) Market Value Rose, Systematic Financial Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Caterpillar (CAT) Market Valuation Declined While Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lifted by $429,300 Its Holding

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Meritor Inc. (MTOR) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 152,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 128,219 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 280,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Meritor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 697,608 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 30/04/2018 – Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Meritor Announces Blue Horizon Advanced Technology Brand

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 107.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,151 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $122.02. About 3.61 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru owns 8,529 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust Bank & Trust owns 5,796 shares. Laurion Management Lp has 26,433 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.34% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Adv reported 4,419 shares. 65,442 are held by Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc owns 22,681 shares. Axa holds 0.13% or 254,687 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,404 shares. The Florida-based Cypress Capital Group Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 114,484 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.2% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 16,250 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc has 0.16% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,247 shares. New York-based Pinnacle has invested 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caterpillar Stock Is a Growth Play and (Maybe) an Income Play – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Caterpillar Looks Set To Report Strong Q2 Performance Across Segments – Forbes” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Look For in Caterpillarâ€™s Q2 Earnings Report – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 7,954 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 137,676 shares. Highline Management Lp has 1.91M shares. 93,208 are owned by Lpl Lc. Schroder Mgmt Gru has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 6,745 shares. 35,754 are held by Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). 941,786 are owned by Geode Capital Limited Co. Weber Alan W, a New York-based fund reported 72,600 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 201,878 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 19,840 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.05% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.05% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) or 78,265 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 16,700 shares to 26,220 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 41,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 914,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).