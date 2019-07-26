As Meritor (MTOR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Lowered Stake by $12.00 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by $4.14 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $91.78. About 270,911 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.70M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68 million, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 233,391 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 0.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.13M shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $349.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 145,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na reported 1,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Products Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 122,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 5.93 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Federated Pa accumulated 413,324 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 146,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 24,091 shares. Boston Lc stated it has 149,540 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De reported 4,887 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 12,309 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 13,708 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 17,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $188,284 activity. Plomin Joseph A. sold $206,256 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on Wednesday, February 6. $24,028 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) shares were sold by Bialy Paul.

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meritor, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PACCAR Stock Fell 19.6% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Meritor Announces Appointment of Carl Anderson as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Meritor’s (MTOR) CEO Jay Craig on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Meritor’s (MTOR) CEO Jay Craig Presents at Acquisition of AxleTech Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 5.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.89 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $78.48 million for 6.36 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Comercio enters the drugstore business in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,692 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares to 583,000 shares, valued at $144.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 586,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).