As Meritage Homes (MTH) Stock Value Rose, Rr Partners LP Has Increased by $2.30 Million Its Holding; Brant Point Investment Management Has Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $1.01 Million

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 400,963 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 22.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 53,639 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 43,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.65M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares to 307,800 shares, valued at $50.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “US STOCKS-Wall St set for best day in two weeks on Trump trade comments – CNBC” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Holistic Look At Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Meritage Homes Corporation’s (NYSE:MTH) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 10,000 shares to 54,008 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (Put) (NYSE:SNX) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wedbush pulls EA from Best Ideas – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Examining The VanEck Esports ETF And Its 30% Surge This Year – Benzinga” published on September 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 Scores New Superstar KO Mode, Delivering a Fresh Way to Play Just in Time for NFL Kickoff – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

