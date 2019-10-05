As Meritage Homes (MTH) Stock Value Rose, Capital Impact Advisors Lowered by $556,450 Its Holding; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Value Rose, Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lifted Holding

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 11,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 33,397 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, down from 44,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 436,203 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 769,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.80M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.34M, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 6.60 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI: NOT RECEIVED ANY ENQUIRY FROM INDIA ED ON VIDEOCON LOAN; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS BOARD REPOSES FULL FAITH IN CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders in Videocon loan case – Live Mint; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 13,887 shares to 2,513 shares, valued at $148,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 24,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $56.66M for 12.21 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.98% EPS growth.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 31,987 shares to 121,565 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).