As Meritage Homes (MTH) Stock Price Rose, Greenhaven Associates Increased by $990,000 Its Stake; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $2.32 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 25,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.28M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.10 million shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 384,350 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Trust Co Of Newtown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,215 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 17,339 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 9,539 are held by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Serv, Florida-based fund reported 8,059 shares. Pacific Mngmt invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 91,927 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc accumulated 45,948 shares. Qs Invsts Lc, New York-based fund reported 204,626 shares. 4,045 are owned by First Financial In. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company owns 305,806 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur, Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,287 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Oarsman Cap has 0.8% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Da Davidson And owns 0.77% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 360,711 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares to 99,938 shares, valued at $76.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 75,270 shares to 12.16 million shares, valued at $756.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 82,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.97M shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 114,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Management holds 0.04% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 137,885 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0.06% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Echo Street Cap Limited Liability reported 1.02% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). 6,469 are held by Riverhead Cap Management Limited Com. Art Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 62,623 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 310,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 707 shares. Pnc Service Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 13,997 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ls Inv Advsr Llc has 1,170 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).